Watch CBS News
Local News

First phase of flooding mitigation program completed in Robbins, Illinois

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Governor helps celebrate project to protect Robbins from flooding
Governor helps celebrate project to protect Robbins from flooding 00:51

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois leaders on Thursday celebrated a big step toward protecting south suburban Robbins from flooding, which has been a problem for the village for more than a century.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the end of the first phase of a major construction project, including a new overflow channel to keep rainwater from flooding streets in Robbins.

"Our investment is not only mitigating long-term flooding and drainage issues, it's creating an opportunity to restore the long-term environmental health of the region, and it's bringing economic and recreational development to this area," Gov. JB Pritzker said.

In the second part of the $30 million project, crews will build a new stormwater pond and park, with gardens that can absorb extra rainwater.

Officials said the project will protect 92 buildings and 140 total acres.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.