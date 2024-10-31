First phase of flooding mitigation program completed in Robbins, Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois leaders on Thursday celebrated a big step toward protecting south suburban Robbins from flooding, which has been a problem for the village for more than a century.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the end of the first phase of a major construction project, including a new overflow channel to keep rainwater from flooding streets in Robbins.

"Our investment is not only mitigating long-term flooding and drainage issues, it's creating an opportunity to restore the long-term environmental health of the region, and it's bringing economic and recreational development to this area," Gov. JB Pritzker said.

In the second part of the $30 million project, crews will build a new stormwater pond and park, with gardens that can absorb extra rainwater.

Officials said the project will protect 92 buildings and 140 total acres.