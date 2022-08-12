Watch CBS News
Local News

New $20 million project aims to address Robbins flooding problem

/ CBS Chicago

Robbins, Ill. one step closer to tackling flooding problems
Robbins, Ill. one step closer to tackling flooding problems 00:39

CHICAGO (CBS) – Residents in one southwest suburban community are one step closer to having a solution for floods that have devastated their community for decades.

The village of Robbins sits on the Midlothian Creek flood-plain, and often becomes inundated during heavy rains. But on Friday, the "Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago" broke ground on a major project that hopes to address that.

"Robbins has a future coming," said Mayor Darren Bryant. "Though we still have a long way to go, t his piece will be a critical component for our forward motion."

At $20 million, the project includes storm water drainage systems and a new storm water park and pond.

There are a number of partners pitching in, including the Army Corps and the Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

First published on August 12, 2022 / 6:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.