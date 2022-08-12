New $20 million project aims to address Robbins flooding problem

CHICAGO (CBS) – Residents in one southwest suburban community are one step closer to having a solution for floods that have devastated their community for decades.

The village of Robbins sits on the Midlothian Creek flood-plain, and often becomes inundated during heavy rains. But on Friday, the "Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago" broke ground on a major project that hopes to address that.

"Robbins has a future coming," said Mayor Darren Bryant. "Though we still have a long way to go, t his piece will be a critical component for our forward motion."

At $20 million, the project includes storm water drainage systems and a new storm water park and pond.

There are a number of partners pitching in, including the Army Corps and the Fish and Wildlife Foundation.