Watch CBS News
Local News

Police search for suspects who robbed passenger, stabbed another at CTA Red Line Monroe station

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mass Transit Detectives are looking for two suspects in connection to a robbery on the CTA Red Line Monroe stop last week.

Police said on July 18 around 2:20 a.m., the offenders approached a passenger on the train at the station, located at 26 S. State St., and took the victim's purse.

When the victim approached the offenders, one of them displayed a knife and stabbed another passenger who aided the victim, according to police.

The first offender is described as an African American man between 18 to 25 years of age, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and dark shoes.

The second offender is described as an African American woman between 18-25 years of age, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 8 inches, and dressed in all black clothing with gray gym shoes. 

suspects-cta-redline-robbery.png
Mass Transit Detectives

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at 312-745-4443. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com. 

First published on July 24, 2022 / 3:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.