Police search for suspects who robbed passenger, stabbed another at CTA Red Line Monroe station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mass Transit Detectives are looking for two suspects in connection to a robbery on the CTA Red Line Monroe stop last week.

Police said on July 18 around 2:20 a.m., the offenders approached a passenger on the train at the station, located at 26 S. State St., and took the victim's purse.

When the victim approached the offenders, one of them displayed a knife and stabbed another passenger who aided the victim, according to police.

The first offender is described as an African American man between 18 to 25 years of age, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and dark shoes.

The second offender is described as an African American woman between 18-25 years of age, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 8 inches, and dressed in all black clothing with gray gym shoes.

Mass Transit Detectives

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at 312-745-4443. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com.