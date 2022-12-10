Police seek suspects in armed robbery at Bank of America in Buffalo Grove

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Bank of America in Buffalo Grove Saturday afternoon.

The robbery happened around 12:15 p.m. at the bank, located at 55 W. Lake Cook Rd.

FBI Chicago said two men, both dressed in dark clothing and armed with handguns, entered the bank and demanded money.

FBI Chicago

(Second suspect not pictured)

A bank employee was said to be assaulted during the robbery.

Police said the men were last seen fleeing the property in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee.

No further information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to report them to tips.fbi.gov.