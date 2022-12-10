Watch CBS News
Police seek suspects in armed robbery at Bank of America in Buffalo Grove

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Bank of America in Buffalo Grove Saturday afternoon.

The robbery happened around 12:15 p.m. at the bank, located at 55 W. Lake Cook Rd.

FBI Chicago said two men, both dressed in dark clothing and armed with handguns, entered the bank and demanded money.

screenshot-20221210-143157.png
FBI Chicago

(Second suspect not pictured) 

A bank employee was said to be assaulted during the robbery.

Police said the men were last seen fleeing the property in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee.

No further information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to report them to tips.fbi.gov. 

First published on December 10, 2022 / 2:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

