Employee tied up during robbery at Andersonville phone store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for the thief who tied up a cellphone store worker during a robbery Friday morning.

It happened at a Verizon store in Andersonville right near Berwyn on Clark Street.

The employee says the robber was armed with a handgun and demanded money and cell phones from the back safe before tying him up.

The employee wasn't hurt.