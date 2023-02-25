Employee tied up during robbery at Andersonville phone store
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for the thief who tied up a cellphone store worker during a robbery Friday morning.
It happened at a Verizon store in Andersonville right near Berwyn on Clark Street.
The employee says the robber was armed with a handgun and demanded money and cell phones from the back safe before tying him up.
The employee wasn't hurt.
