Search on for robbers taking cellphones, wallets on Chicago's Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday issued a warning about a pattern of robbery and theft incidents in the area of State and Division streets on the Near North Side.

In each incident, multiple people have walked up to the victims on the street and struck up a conversation, police said. The robbers have then taken the victims' cellphones or wallets by force or deception before running off.

After taking the victims' cellphones, the robbers have used the victims' banking apps to transfer money into their own personal accounts, police said.

The robberies happened on the following dates and locations:

Saturday, Feb. 10, in the first block of East Elm Street.

Sunday, Feb. 11, in the first block of West Division Street.

Sunday, Feb. 11, in the 1100 block of North State Street.

Sunday, Feb. 18, in the first block of West Elm Street.

Police said the robberies all happened in the morning hours, though they did not specify whether they happened in the wee hours or during daylight.

The area around Division and State streets, where all the incidents happened, is a popular nightlife district.

The robbers are described as two to four men around 25 years old.

Anyone with information should call Belmont Area detectives at 312-744-8263.