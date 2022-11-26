Police issue alert of related armed robberies, carjackings on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents on the city's West Side of related robberies and carjackings that happened Friday morning.

The crimes happened within minutes of each other during the early morning hours.

Police say in each incident, the armed suspects would approach the victims in vehicles and demand their belongings while brandishing handguns.

Incident times and locations:

· 800 block of North Campbell, Nov. 25, 2022, at 7:30 a.m.

· 800 block of North Rockwell, Nov. 25, 2022, at 7:40 a.m.

· 800 block of North Campbell, Nov. 25, 2022, at 7:45 a.m.

· 6400 block of North Hoyne, Nov. 25, 2022, at 8 a.m.

· 6500 block of North Damen, Nov. 25, 2022, at 8:11 a.m.

· 6000 block of North Campbell, Nov. 25, 2022, at 8:20 a.m.

· 6200 block of North Claremont, Nov. 25, 2022, at 8:15 a.m.

Police didn't provide a full description of the suspects or how many exactly were involved but said the men wore black clothing and ski masks. one was wearing a blue hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of detectives – Area North at 312-744-8263.