Chicago police warn businesses after robber targets 4 auto parts stores on West, Northwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police issued a warning Friday morning following a series of armed robberies targeting auto parts stores on the West and Northwest Sides.

There have been four robberies within the last month, dating back to March 23, with the latest incident happening on Tuesday.

Police believe the crimes were performed by the same man.

They say in all the incidents a man approaches the counter and asks about car parts. He then pulls out a handgun with an extended magazine and says, "It's a robbery."

The suspect then leaves the scene in a silver Mercedes sedan with dark-tinted windows and aftermarket rims.

Police describe the individual as a Black man in his 20s, between 5-feet-11 and 6-foot-2, with a thin build, darker skin, fresh white Nikes, and tattoos under his right eye and on the back of his right hand.

Police are advising businesses not to reason with this individual and to call 911 immediately with a detailed description.

Businesses are also advised to ensure their security cameras are working and recording.