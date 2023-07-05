Robber shot by CCL holder during robbery on Far North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are investigating after a man was shot on the city's Far North side Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 3:33 a.m. in the 2600 block of West Devon Avenue.

Police say three men, ages 26, 33, and 31, were standing near their car when they were approached by an unknown man who displayed a handgun and demanded their property, to which they complied.

One of the victims, who is a concealed carry license holder, fired shots in the suspect's direction – striking him multiple times, police said.

He was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the torso and a graze wound to the head.

No other injuries were reported.

Area Three detectives are investigating.