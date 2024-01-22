Road rage crash, shooting prompts shelter-in-place order in northwest Chicago suburb

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (CBS) -- Mount Prospect police late Monday were still looking for the people behind what they have called a violent road rage incident, which required a shelter in place order early in the morning.

Tire tracks were still in the snow at the exact sight where the incident happened late Sunday night. A car involved end up right in front of a house – and police had the entire surrounding neighborhood on lockdown.

There were two scenes in Mount Prospect late Sunday into early Monday. The first was at Mandel Lane and Camp McDonald Road – just east of Wolf Road.

One of the cars involved in what police called a possible road rage incident ended up in the front yard of a home. There was also a shooting following the crash.

At a second scene, a bloodied sport-utility vehicle was found at a Shell gas station at River Road and Euclid Avenue in Mount Prospect. The gunshot victim left the first scene and drove himself to the gas station.

Mount Prospect police said they were first to get to the scene, and helped in getting the man who was shot rushed to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital for treatment. They said he is expected to be recover.

"I'm a little concerned," said Ryan Kelley.

Kelley lives near where the violent incident happened - neighborhood Mount Prospect police had on a shelter in place order for hours.

"This is a nice family neighborhood – a lot of kids running around," Kelley said. "Definitely makes us a little nervous that that is getting so close to us out here."

Kelley did not learn about the shelter in place order until it had been lifted- and said it all left many in the area on edge Monday.

"I can't recall there ever having been a lockdown in the past, so definitely concerning and surprising," Kelley said.

Mount Prospect police were not sharing many details after lifting the shelter in place alert late Monday morning.

Police released this statement: "Our detectives are still putting the pieces together with this case to ensure we are putting out accurate information. We currently do not have any of the suspects in custody. No suspects have been located."

"I hope they catch the people who were doing it," said Kelley.

Again, police did not address most of our questions.