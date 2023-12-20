3 charged with brutally killing woman over money, burning her body in Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people have been charged with beating and stabbing a woman to earlier this month in south suburban Riverdale, and burning her body beyond recognition in a dispute over money.

Danielle Banks, 29, of Harvey, was found dead in the street around 3 a.m. on Dec. 9, following a call about a fire. At the time, police weren't able to identify her body, and the only things they knew about her was an embellished Guess wristwatch the woman was wearing when they found her.

Riverdale police released photos of the watch and described a tattoo, because it was so difficult to identify her that they needed help.

Danielle Banks, 29, was beaten and stabbed to death in Riverdale, Illinois, on Dec. 9, 2023. Police and prosecutors said her killers burned her body beyond recognition. Photo supplied to CBS

Danielle's family spoke exclusively to CBS 2's Tara Molina about why they are thankful for a measure of closure before the holidays, before they celebrate Danielle's life.

"Danielle, she was a lively, spiffy young lady. She loved to sing. She loved to dance," said her father, Ray Banks. "She would bring brightness to your life."

Three people have now been charged with beating and stabbing her to death, and setting her body on fire.

Scotty Jobe-Scott, 30, Keith Bassett, 55, and Latoya Laramore-Milons, 39, each face one count of first-degree murder.

Ray Banks said his family doesn't know or recognize any of the three people charged with killing Danielle, who he said had been caught up in drugs. He's been helping those with addiction for more than 35 years, after recovering himself, but said Danielle thought she could quit on her own.

In court filings seeking to have all three detained ahead of trial, prosecutors said the three killed Banks over money. Her father said he was told his daughter was killed over $65 she owed her killers.

Keith Bassett, Latoya Laramore-Milons, and Scotty Jobe-Scott (left to right) are charged with murder in the beating and stabbing death of Danielle Banks. They're accused of burning her body beyond recognition. Riverdale Police

Cook County prosecutors said the three defendants stabbed Danielle, beat her until her eye was falling out of the socket, then burned her body until it was not identifiable. Laramore-Milons had the song "Killing the Rats" on her phone, and prosecutors said three defendants played that music to cover the sounds of Danielle's screams of agony.

Prosecutors said Laramore-Milons also researched "murder and burned body" on her phone before killing Danielle.

All three defendants were ordered detained until trial, and were due back in court on Jan. 3.