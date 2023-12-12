Police seek to identify woman found stabbed to death, burned in south Chicago suburbs

Police in south Chicago suburb need help identifying woman found murdered in alley

RIVERDALE, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in south suburban Riverdale need help from the public in identifying a woman stabbed to death and then set on fire.

As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Tuesday night, one of the only things the officers know about the woman is what she was wearing on her wrist.

Riverdale Police

A Riverdale police commander said the case is being investigated as a homicide – after officers found the woman's body shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday following a call about a fire.

Photos shared by police show an embellished Guess wristwatch the woman was wearing when they found her.

Police believe the woman may have been Hispanic or African American, and small in stature.

They say the woman also had a large tattoo on her upper right arm of praying hands wrapped with a rosary, and the word, "Faith," written underneath.

Police would not address where the woman's body was discovered. The commander said it is because it was in a public space, and not in a home.

But Cook County Medical Examiner's office records show the woman was found at an address belonging to a residential area.

We went there, and in an alley, there was evidence of what looked like a fire – with ashes and burnt objects on the pavement.

The Medical Examiner's office has also ruled the case a homicide, with the cause of death as multiple sharp force injuries.

Police said they will be able to release more information about the case once they have identified the woman.

Anyone with information about the victim is asked to contact Riverdale police Cmdr. M. Weber, at mweber@villageofriverdale.net or (708) 841-2203.