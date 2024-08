Three suspects caught after Riverdale manhunt

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three suspects were in custody Monday afternoon, following an hours-long manhunt south suburban Riverdale.

Police said three armed and wanted felons jumped out of a car following a traffic stop Monday afternoon.

The department deployed a helicopter and K-9 units, searching neighborhoods and a railyard.

All three suspects have since been arrested.

Police have not said what crime they were wanted for.