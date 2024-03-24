Watch CBS News
Local News

Man robbed, sexually assaulted in River North

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are investigating after a man was robbed and sexually assaulted in the city's River North neighborhood early Sunday morning. 

Police say around 3:15 a.m., a 21-year-old man was on the street in the 200 block of West Ontario Street when an unknown person approached him. 

That person threatened the victim with a knife and demanded he get in a nearby vehicle. 

The person then sexually assaulted the victim and stole his personal property, police say. 

The victim declined medical attention. 

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate. 

First published on March 24, 2024 / 8:56 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.