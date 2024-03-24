Man robbed, sexually assaulted in River North

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are investigating after a man was robbed and sexually assaulted in the city's River North neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Police say around 3:15 a.m., a 21-year-old man was on the street in the 200 block of West Ontario Street when an unknown person approached him.

That person threatened the victim with a knife and demanded he get in a nearby vehicle.

The person then sexually assaulted the victim and stole his personal property, police say.

The victim declined medical attention.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.