Riot Fest announces Slayer will headline annual Chicago music festival

By John Dodge

/ CBS Chicago

The members of the metal-thrasher group Slayer are getting the band back together for a headlining performance at Riot Fest in Chicago this fall. 

The music festival organizers announced what it called "a Midwest exclusive performance" of the head-banging legends, who last toured in 2019. 

Thrash-metal heroes Slayer brought their Final Campaign Tour to the Oakland Arena Tuesday night, headlining an eclectic four-band bill with local favorites Primus, industrial-metal greats Ministry and singer Phil Anselmo (credit: Paul Piazza)

Slayer will appear on the final day of the three-day event scheduled for Sept. 20-22 at Douglass Park. Slayer last released an album in 2019, a live 2017 performance titled "The Repentless Killogy, Live At The Forum in Inglewood."

Limited 3-day general admission and VIP passes are on sale now .

The full schedule has yet to be announced. 

Some neighbors near the park in North Lawndale have been complaining about the crowds and the damage left behind in past years – and had urged city leaders to pull the permit. 

Riot Fest has been in Douglass Park in the North Lawndale neighborhood since 2015. The festival had been held in Humboldt Park before that but moved after a backlash spurred by what was estimated as $182,000 in damage to fields at that park.  

In 2022, a Riot Fest representative said they considered Douglass Park their home. Organizers gave hundreds of neighbors complimentary tickets and launched a festival app with a neighborhood guide to local businesses.



First published on February 21, 2024 / 11:56 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

