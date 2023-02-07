Watch CBS News
4 rideshare drivers carjacked in 16 hours on Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning rideshare drivers of a string of robberies and carjackings in the West Pullman and Riverdale neighborhoods on the Far South Side.

Police believe the same carjacker targeted four drivers on Jan. 26 between midnight and 4 p.m.:

  • At midnight in the 12700 Block of South Sangamon Street;
  • At 4:45 a.m. in the 900 Block of East 131st Street;
  • At 8:23 a.m. in the 13200 Block of South St. Lawrence Avenue;
  • At 3:50 p.m. in the 600 Block of East 131st Street;

In each robbery, the carjacker hailed a rideshare driver, and as soon as they got to his destination, he pointed a gun at them, demanding their belongings and/or their car.

Police have only a vague description of the robber.

Anyone with information on the attacks is asked to call Area 2 detectives at 312-747-8273.

First published on February 7, 2023 / 9:13 AM

