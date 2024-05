Passenger steals rideshare driver's car in Old Town

CHICAGO (CBS) — A passenger inside a rideshare stole a car belonging to the driver in Old Town Tuesday night.

Chicago police said that just after 11:30 p.m., a man working the rideshare was inside a gas station in the 100 block of West North Avenue in Old Town when a woman drove away in his car.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests were made.

The incident was being investigated by Area 3 detectives.