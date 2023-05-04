Watch CBS News
Rideshare drivers to protest at Uber Hub over pay, safety concerns

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – You may have a bit of trouble trying to get an Uber or Lyft Thursday.

Drivers will be protesting at the Uber Hub at 9:15 a.m. for pay and safety concerns.

Last year, drivers shut off their cars and took to the streets when gas prices first started climbing.

Now they're pushing for safer working conditions, better wages, and more.

The app drivers also want Chicago Aldermen to support an ordinance focused on rideshare drivers getting a living wage and better safety.

First published on May 4, 2023 / 8:57 AM

