Rideshare drivers prepare to protest, saying stagnant wages, high gas prices are squeezing them

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With high gas prices, rideshare drivers say they can't make ends meet with their stagnant wages.

Now they're fighting back.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry spoke to some drivers about their demands. They insist they are really losing out, and their part-time gigs are costing more than time driving people around.

With all the paint and markers, it may have looked like the men and women we met Tuesday night were at an art club. But they were rideshare drivers scribbling on posters with a passionate purpose – and with a demonstration coming up.

"We can't afford the drive, because wages have taken a dive!" was among the slogans they wrote on a signs.

Rideshare drivers with the Chicago Gig Alliance will be parking in protest.

"The price of gas has gone up over $2 in past 14 months, but my pay hasn't accelerated at that rate," said rideshare driver Nolberto Casas.

Casas started driving for Uber and Lyft in 2019. Three years later, his wife doesn't see the benefit of his part-time gig.

"She said: 'You know what? If this rideshare thing's not really working out, maybe you should find a different part-time job," he said.

Casas said the high prices at the pump up and his take-home from driving have left him making tough decisions for his family. He recalls a trip to the grocery store with his daughter.

"She said, 'Dad why do you keep laughing?' She's like: 'We were in the milk aisle, you were laughing; we were in the cereal aisle - you're kept laughing; and we're in the back and you're laughing,'" Casas said. "I said, 'Honey, I'm laughing so I don't cry - because these prices are out of control.'"

This month, Uber and Lyft added a 55-cent-per-ride fuel surcharge to counter the frequent trips to the pump.

"Getting a fuel surcharge of 55 cents - it ain't cutting it," Casas said. "We're looking for permanent raises."

These drivers plan to take their signs and rally Wednesday, demanding they get a better cut of the overall fare.

"When I started driving, they were taking 20 percent of my fare. They're taking over 50 percent of my fare now," said rideshare driver Michael Crissman. "Gas is up. It's just not like it used to be."

The Gig Alliance is pushing for a living wage, and an ordinance to put a cap on what the companies can take each ride.

"Instead of posting record profits, they're just going have to post profits," Casas said.

The rally is planned for 11 a.m. Wednesday. We are told the rideshare drivers have support from some city aldermen for the ordinance – and they are hoping to put pressure on the companies as gas prices keep climbing.