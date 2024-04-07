Rideshare driver robbed at gunpoint on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A rideshare driver was robbed in the Homan Square neighborhood Sunday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Roosevelt Road.

According to Chicago police, the driver, a 59-year-old man, was inside his car with an unidentified male who pulled out a firearm and demanded his belongings.

The victim complied, and they relocated to Roosevelt Road, from where the robber ran from the scene in an unknown direction.

No one was hurt, and no arrests were made.

Area detectives were investigating.