Rideshare car riddled with bullets in West Garfield Park; driver OK, passenger wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine riding in the back of a rideshare and someone opens fire, leaving the car riddled with a dozen bullet holes.

CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports from an industrial part of Lake Street in West Garfield Park where it's bit deserted with big empty warehouses.

Video from the crime scene is pretty shocking, There's at least three bullet holes in the front windshield of that gray Nissan. The front passenger window was also shot out and there's at least 15 bullet holes in the passenger side of the car.

The shooting happened just after 10:00 Thursday night in the 4400 block of West Lake Street. Police said a dark colored SUV pulled up and someone inside started shooting directly into the rideshare car.

The driver of that rideshare was not physically hurt, but the passenger, a 23-year-old man sitting in in the backseat at the time, was shot multiple times in the back and in his right arm.

CBS 2 reached out to Lyft on how it's handling this situation. The rideshare company released a statement to CBS 2:

Safety is fundamental to Lyft, and the incident described is terrifying. We've been in contact with the driver and have reached out to the rider to offer our support, and stand ready to assist law enforcement.

The rider was taken to the hospital and is said to be in good condition. Chicago police said no one is in custody.