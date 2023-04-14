Body of Richard Garcia, missing since March, recovered from Chicago River

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The body of a man who had been missing for more than a month was pulled from the Chicago River on Thursday.

Chicago police recovered a man's body from the river near the Columbus Drive bridge late Thursday morning. He has been identified as 46-year-old Richard Garcia, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office. A cause of death has not yet been determined.

via GoFundMe

Garcia had been missing since March 12, when he was last seen being dropped off at his home at 82nd and Commercial Avenue.

Coworkers began to worry when he did not show up for work at FedEx in Hammond, Indiana.

Loved ones held a prayer service for him on March 23 at the Immaculate Conception-St. Michael Catholic Church, 2944 E. 88th St.