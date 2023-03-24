Watch CBS News
Local News

Vigil held for Richard Garcia, South Chicago man missing since March 12

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Prayer service held for missing South Chicago man
Prayer service held for missing South Chicago man 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A vigil was held Thursday night for a man who has been missing for 11 days from the South Chicago neighborhood.

Loved ones held a prayer service for 46-year-old Richard Garcia at the Immaculate Conception-St. Michael Catholic Church, 2944 E. 88th St.

Police said Garcia was last seen being dropped off at his home at 82nd Street and Commercial Avenue on March 12.

Coworkers began to worry when he did not show up for work at FedEx in Hammond, Indiana.

Garcia is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall and 155 pounds – with a bald head, brown eyes, a graying beard, and glasses.

richard-garcia.png
via GoFundMe

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 23, 2023 / 10:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.