Vigil held for Richard Garcia, South Chicago man missing since March 12

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A vigil was held Thursday night for a man who has been missing for 11 days from the South Chicago neighborhood.

Loved ones held a prayer service for 46-year-old Richard Garcia at the Immaculate Conception-St. Michael Catholic Church, 2944 E. 88th St.

Police said Garcia was last seen being dropped off at his home at 82nd Street and Commercial Avenue on March 12.

Coworkers began to worry when he did not show up for work at FedEx in Hammond, Indiana.

Garcia is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall and 155 pounds – with a bald head, brown eyes, a graying beard, and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.