Rich Guidice stepping down as Mayor Brandon Johnson's chief of staff

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson's chief of staff, Rich Guidice, is stepping down at the end of the month, less than a year after Johnson tapped him as his top aide.

Johnson's office confirmed Guidice is leaving at the end of the month. While the mayor's office described Guidice's departure as a retirement, the Sun-Times reported Guidice is leaving for a new job.

Guidice had worked in city government for nearly 34 years, and had previously retired as head of the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications days before the 2023 mayoral runoff election, but shortly after Johnson was elected, he picked Guidice as his chief of staff.

"For more than three decades, Rich Guidice has admirably served the City of Chicago, earning tremendous respect under four mayors and across multiple City departments. From West Side roots and the halls of Gordon Tech High School, to leadership through some of Chicago's most remarkable major events, Rich has long been a steady and guiding force, and a mentor to many," Johnson said in a statement Thursday morning. "To come out of retirement to serve in my administration is a testament to his belief in our work and our vision for the City of Chicago, and for that, I am grateful. Our administration is better because of the time he spent as my chief of staff, and I wish him good health, good fortune, and the absolute best in a hard-earned and very well-deserved retirement."

The announcement of Guidice's departure comes just days after Johnson's high-profile effort to increase the real estate transfer tax on million-dollar properties to fund efforts to fight homelessness appeared to fall short in the March primary election.

Johnson and his progressive allies on the City Council had made the so-called "Bring Chicago Home" referendum a key part of their agenda for his administration, and Ald. Carlos-Ramirez Rosa (35th) acknowledged its apparent failure was "devastating."

Supporters had been hoping to raise $100 million in new revenue to help fight homelessness in Chicago, but are now left trying to find other alternatives, as they can't bring the question back before voters in November.

Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd), who opposed the plan, said its defeat at the ballot box shows Johnson needs to "pump the brakes" on his progressive agenda.

"It's been aggressive against the business community here, and some say we have a hostile business environment in Chicago as a result," Reilly said.

Whatever Johnson's plan might be going forward, it will be up to Guidice's successor to help the mayor achieve his agenda. The mayor's office did not immediately announce who will replace Guidice.