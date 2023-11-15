$150,000 reward offered for arrest in robbery of postal worker in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Postal Inspection Service announced Wednesday that it is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to an arrest in the robbery of a mail carrier last week.

The robbery occurred at 12:28 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, in the area of 925 N. Francisco Ave., just south of Augusta Boulevard, in West Town.

The USPIS said the suspect demanded Postal Service property and ran off.

The suspect is described as a Black male between 45 and 50 years old, standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a medium complexion. He was wearing prescription glasses, a black hoodie, a black baseball cap, a black hospital mask, and faded blue jeans, the USPIS said.

The USPIS released surveillance photos of the suspect.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service

The Postal Inspection Service said the man should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455, and say "law enforcement."