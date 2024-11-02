Revolution Brewery on Chicago's Northwest Side closing its doors after 15 years

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois' largest independently owned brewery on Chicago's Northwest Side will close its doors next month.

In a statement on its website, the Revolution Brewery, located at 2323 N. Milwaukee Ave., announced that it is closing after 15 years. The brewery said it struggled to rebound the past few years following the pandemic.

"The pub never came close to recovering the energy and customer traffic from its heyday, and worsening operating losses the last few years gives us no choice but to wind down our business at this location."

The business said they are helping its employees deal with the closure.

"It pains us to have to say goodbye to so many hard-working members of our crew, but we know the experience and friendships we all share will last a lifetime. We are helping our team deal with the burden of this closure on their lives with severance packages and extended benefits, and we sincerely wish them the best as they take on their next challenge."

The pub will keep its Kedzie Avenue brewery and taproom fully operational and open to the public.

The last day for the brewery is on Dec. 14.