Rev. Jesse Jackson, Mayor Lori Lightfoot discuss firing of Kennedy-King College President Dr. Gregory Thomas

CHICAGO (CB) -- Sunday night brought a rare meeting inside Chicago's City Hall. Rev. Jesse Jackson said he and several elected officials met with Mayor Lori Lightfoot to discuss the sudden firing of Kennedy-King College president Dr. Gregory Thomas.

His ouster Friday sparked outrage from many South Side leaders, including Jackson.

The mayor's car was among several parked on the LaSalle Street side of City Hall Sunday night.

Rev. Jackson said he believes the mayor listened to their concerns but didn't say if Thomas would be reinstated.

A spokesperson for the mayor did not return CBS 2's request for more information.