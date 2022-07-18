Watch CBS News
Local News

Rev. Jesse Jackson, Mayor Lori Lightfoot discuss firing of Kennedy-King College President Dr. Gregory Thomas

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CB) -- Sunday night brought a rare meeting inside Chicago's City Hall. Rev. Jesse Jackson said he and several elected officials met with Mayor Lori Lightfoot to discuss the sudden firing of Kennedy-King College president Dr. Gregory Thomas. 

His ouster Friday sparked outrage from many South Side leaders, including Jackson. 

The mayor's car was among several parked on the LaSalle Street side of City Hall Sunday night.

Rev. Jackson said he believes the mayor listened to their concerns but didn't say if Thomas would be reinstated. 

A spokesperson for the mayor did not return CBS 2's request for more information. 

First published on July 18, 2022 / 12:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.