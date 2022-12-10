Resurrection College Prep hosting 'Breakfast With Santa' today
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Santa Claus is returning to Resurrection College Prep.
The school is hosting its "Breakfast With Santa" event for the first time in two years.
Families are invited to enjoy a full breakfast spread and get a picture with Santa.
It runs from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the school's cafeteria.
It's near Oriole and Talcott in Norwood Park.
Tickets are $15 per person.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.