Resurrection College Prep hosting 'Breakfast With Santa' today

Breakfast With Santa at Resurrection College Prep

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Santa Claus is returning to Resurrection College Prep.

The school is hosting its "Breakfast With Santa" event for the first time in two years.

Families are invited to enjoy a full breakfast spread and get a picture with Santa.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the school's cafeteria.

It's near Oriole and Talcott in Norwood Park.

Tickets are $15 per person.