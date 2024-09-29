Resurfacing project resumes on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive, lasts through Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Roadwork is underway on DuSable Lake Shore as part of the ongoing resurfacing project. The work will take place between LaSalle Drive and Hollywood Avenue.

The project kicked off at 6 p.m. on Sunday, with the southbound left lane remaining closed between Irving Park and Diversey through the night. In addition, all southbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive, including all entrance and exit ramps, will be closed between Irving Park Road and Fullerton Avenue and will reopen at 6 a.m. on Monday.

On Monday, starting at 7 p.m., northbound lanes between Lawrence Avenue and Hollywood Avenue will be reduced to one lane, and all ramps will remain open. Then, at 9 p.m., all northbound lanes and ramps between Lawrence Avenue and Hollywood Avenue will be closed and will reopen at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Closures will then happen in the same way Tuesday through Thursday, with northbound and southbound lanes between Hollywood Avenue and Foster Avenue on Tuesday, southbound lanes between Hollywood Avenue and Lawerence Avenue on Wednesday, and

southbound lanes between Irving Park Road and Fullerton Avenue on Thursday.

The work for this phase of the project will be completed, and all lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. Friday. All work is expected to be completed by late October.

Drivers are advised to plan and allow extra time when traveling. They are also urged to pay attention to flaggers and construction signage when entering near work zones, obey the posted speed limits, and be alert for workers and equipment.

Additional updates and information on lane closures during the project can be found on the City of Chicago website.