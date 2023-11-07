Residents speak out against tent camp for migrants in Chicago, complain about "handouts"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Neighbors in Brighton Park have been some of the most vocal about opposing a planned tent camp for asylum seeker there – and emotions spilled over at a meeting on the issue Tuesday night.

If all goes as desired, the city still wants to move forward and open a tent city for migrants at 37th Street and California Avenue in Brighton Park. Neighbors are now fighting it in court.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, residents also met Tuesday night to sound off about the plan they just won't accept.

A packed and passionate group turned out for the meeting. Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) brought them together in the neighboring 12th Ward. Brighton Park falls across both wards.

"This is a Brighton Park issue - and I'm resident of Brighton Park, as are all of you," Lopez said.

The vast majority questioned why Mayor Brandon Johnson thinks it is OK to change the scope of their community by bringing more than 2,000 migrants to stay at the planned industrial tent camp.

"This is so stupid," one man said.

"The mayor is fighting for something that got nothing to do with us," another said. '"He ain't fighting for our senior citizens. He's not fighting for our veterans."

The city is spending $51 million monthly to deal with the asylum seekers.

"How can we continue if these buses keep coming here?" Said Maria Rolon.

Rolon was one of many in the room who are immigrants living in Chicago. She said of the accommodations the migrants are receiving, "I think it is a handout."

Rolon lives across from the proposed tent camp, and questions why the asylum seekers are getting so much.

"'You get clothes. You get food. You get everything - just come. Just come,'" Rolon said. "Is that an invitation for everyone to keep coming – because it's free for everyone?"

But tax dollars are being used, and residents want to know when the city will say "no more."

"We need help too," a man said. "You know, you have to take care of your own people first."

"I've only heard, you know, of you guys building a camp on our Brighton Park, but I haven't heard of any other shelters happening," a woman said.

On Tuesday, the City Council voted to approve a second tent camp at 115th and Halsted streets on the Far South Side. The lot there will soon get winterized base camps too.

"We're Brighton Park - and ain't nothing nobody can do about it," a man said.

The city did start a $91,000 monthly lease with the property owner. But as of Tuesday night, they were waiting on soil samples to make sure it is safe. If it's not, they will cancel the lease agreement and look elsewhere.

The city contends the tent cities are essential – as we are weeks, if not days, away from freezing temperatures.