Residents on Chicago's northwest side concerned thieves using a machete to rob them

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is going around robbing people, not with a gun but with a machete.

The attacks are terrorizing people on the city's northwest side. So far, there have been eight machete robberies. CBS 2's Aasal Rezaei reports from Irving Park talking with investigators after this weekend's incidents.

Chicago police are asking people to be on high alert after there was three more attacks this weekend. CPD confirmed it is the same man in all of the attacks, so far.

The attacks have happened in Irving Park, Avondale and Logan Square. The latest happening just last night around 9:00 p.m. near Waveland and Troy.

The suspect dressed in all black swung a machete at a 52-year-old man before running off with his wallet. Police said he got into the passenger side of a grey car and got away.

Two more attacks happened around 8:00 p.m. about 30 minutes apart Saturday night. Two different female victims, one of them with a seven-month-old baby said the suspect waved a sharp object and demanded their belongings.

The attacks date back to May 27. Police said they believe it's the same man in all of the attacks. CBS 2 has tallied least eight attacks since the end of May.

CPD said it's working to track down that grey car witnesses have identified at each scene. They believe there is a second person involved that's been the driver of that car. At this time, no one is in custody.