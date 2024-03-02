PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week: Brandon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is a very special boy with a big heart, Brandon.

He recently arrived at PAWS, and after some routine tests, the vet staff at PAWS diagnosed him with an enlarged atrium and congestive heart failure. Cats with that diagnosis tend to live just 12-18 more months.

PAWS Chicago

Brandon, who is a purring snuggle machine, deserves a home full of love and happiness to live out those months – won't you come meet him today?

Visit pawschicago.org to learn more.

Lively Leashmates Adoption Event

For Saturday only, PAWS Chicago is holding its Lively Leashmates Adoption Event from noon to 3 p.m. at Gearhead Outfitters at 621 Central Ave. in Highland Park. Stop by and expand your family!