Report shows trend of increase in gun deaths in Illinois over last several years

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new report on gun deaths in Illinois from One Aim Illinois and the Violence Policy Center shows an overall rising trend in deaths connected to firearms over the past few years.

The most recent data in the report is from 2022. It shows a total of 1,798 gun deaths in 2022 – comprising 1,091 homicides and 676 suicides. No unintentional firearm deaths were listed.

This figure was down from 1,995 gun deaths – including 1,292 homicides, 656 suicides, and 16 unintentional firearm deaths in 2021/ But the 2022 figure was higher than every year before that going back to 2018.

The report also noted that gun deaths have outpaced motor vehicle deaths since 2014, which was called "a shocking fact when one considers a person's daily exposure to motor vehicles as opposed to firearms.

Compared with other states, Illinois had the 30th highest overall rate of gun deaths in the U.S. in 2022, the report said.

The report also broke down firearm deaths in Illinois by race, age, and ethnicity. A total of 87.2% of all of those killed with firearms were men – a figure that applied roughly to both homicides and suicides.

A total of 45.3% of those who suffered gun-related deaths were between the ages of 25 and 44, while 24.1% were between 18 and 24. Those between 25 and 44 accounted for 55.5% of gun-related suicides, while those between 45 and 64 made up the greatest percentage of gun-related suicides, at 31.7%.

The racial disparity in Illinois gun-related statistics was most glaring. A total of 917, or 51%, of those who suffered gun-related deaths in Illinois in 2022 were Black; while 639, or 35.5%, were white; 217, or 12.1%, were Hispanic; and 11, or 0.6%, were Asian.

The racial difference between homicide versus suicide victims was especially dramatic. For gun-related homicides in 2022, 76.4%, or 834, of the victims were Black, while 14.9%, or 163, were Hispanic, and 7.4%, or 81, were white. For gun-related suicides, 540, or 79.9%, of victims were white; 75, or 11.1%, were Black, and 50, or 7.4%, were Hispanic.

"Wear Orange Weekend" honors memories of gun violence victims

The release of the report on Friday coincided with the start of Wear Orange Weekend – a commemorative event that started 11 years ago to honor the memory of Hadiya Pendleton. It also honors the more than 48,000 people who lost their lives to gun violence in the U.S. in 2022.

"Wear Orange Weekend is a time for communities across the nation to come together and advocate for change," said Yolanda Androzzo, executive director of One Aim Illinois. "It's a powerful reminder of the urgent need to address gun violence, which continues to devastate our communities – even more so in Black and brown communities."

Hadiya was only 15 years old when she was gunned down on Jan. 29, 2013, just days after she and her school band performed in former President Barack Obama's second inaugural parade. The shooting happened at Vivian Gordon Harsh Park in the Kenwood neighborhood, about a mile from the Obama family home.

First Lady Michelle Obama attended Hadiya's funeral.

At the news conference Friday, Hadiya's mother, Cleo Pendleton, emphasized that each statistic in the new report on firearms deaths represented a human being whose life was cut short.

"It affects everyone. Whether your blood, your family's blood has been shed or not, there is a potential for that – and the fact that there's potential for it means that something needs to be done," Pendleton said. "We're asking you to save your family's lives – period."

Pendleton was one of several speakers who shared their stories of loss at the news conference Friday at the Fulton Street Collective, 1821 W. Hubbard St.

Eric Wilkins is the founder of Broken Winggz Foundation, which provides support for survivors of gun violence. He himself is a survivor of gun violence – having been shot and paralyzed 25 years ago.

"On May 15, 1999, my life changed forever when I was shot twice – leaving me paralyzed from the waist down. Since then, I've been unable to walk without some type of assistance. I have braces on my legs and a wheelchair," Wilkins said at the news conference. "My story is a reminder of the lasting impact of gun violence. It's not just for the immediate victims, but the families are also impacted – and the future of countless individuals."

Alice Norris' 14-year-old daughter, Rolanda Marshall, was killed in a drive-by shooting back in 1993.

"Her murder remains, and to this day, after 30 years I must say – which is silly, stupid of us – remains unsolved, and the pain of her loss is something I carry every day," Norris said. "Knowing that my daughter's murderer is still on the street today – maybe or maybe not – it's not only terrifying, but it's concerning for our communities, for our neighbors, and for our families."

Norris called for a year-round fight against gun violence, and for stronger gun laws.

"It's not just the month of June when we should be fighting to keep our communities safe. We should fight for safer Illinois 365 days of the year," she said, "and we must continue to pass commonsense gun laws, which I have advocated ever since I lost my daughter and said it was a public health epidemic, and that people primarily choose not to do anything about it. But I know it was my kid yesterday, and I'm just wondering, will it be your child tomorrow?"

Delphine Cherry has lost two children to gun violence. On Jan. 17, 1992, her 16-year-old daughter, Tyesa, was shot and killed by a stray bullet while leaving a movie theater. On Dec. 22, 2012, her son, Tyler, 20, was beaten and shot dead in front of her home.

"The trauma and the grief I experience an immense toll for me – not only me, my family, and my community," Cherry – who later became president of the Chicago chapter of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence – said at the news conference.

The advocates were joined by Cook County Commissioner Monica Gordon (D-5th), who also called for "commonsense gun reform."

Those at the news conference urged everyone to help stop gun violence by speaking up on behalf of those who cannot.