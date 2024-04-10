Man charged with shooting woman, carjacking man on Northwest Side of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man from DeKalb has charged with shooting a woman and carjacking a man on the same day last month in Avondale.

Police said Renard McGee shot and critically wounded a 39-year-old woman while trying to steal her car in the 2900 block of North Ridgeway on March 16. He also carjacked a 20-year-old man in the 3700 block of West George Street on the same day.

McGee has been charged with one felony count each of attempted murder, attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, and aggravated vehicular hijacking, and one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was already in jail on another armed robbery case when he was arrested in the shooting and carjacking on Tuesday.

McGee was due to appear for a detention hearing on Wednesday.