Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz dies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz has died, sources said Tuesday.

Wirtz was 70.

William Rockwell Wirtz had been chairman of the Chicago Blackhawks and President of the Wirtz Corporation since 2007.

As chairman of the Blackhawks, he is responsible for all aspects of the team's operations. His grandfather, Arthur Wirtz, bought the Blackhawks in 1954.

Rocky Wirtz's father, Bill Wirtz, owned the team until his death in 2007, at which point Rocky Wirtz took over.

Rocky Wirtz has also led his family's beverage business since 1980. In 2016, he drove efforts to form a partnership with The Charmer Sunbelt Group and create the Breakthru Beverage Group – of which he served as co-chairman.

Wirtz was also involved with Wirtz Realty, which has developed properties in Illinois for many years and owns more than 20 commercial and residential properties in Chicago and the suburbs. Wirtz also oversaw his family's banking interests in the Chicago and Miami areas.

As chairman of the Blackhawks, Wirtz oversaw the team's three historic Stanley Cup-winning seasons of 2010, 2013, and 2015. But last year, Wirtz was criticized for berating reporters who asked about sexual abuse allegations against former video coach Brad Aldrich during the first of those seasons.

Rocky Wirtz lived in the northern suburbs with his wife, Marilyn. He was the father of three adult children – Daniel, Hillary, and Kendall – and the grandfather of six.