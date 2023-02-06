Work to begin on new $60 million Regal Mile film studio in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Crews will break ground Monday on a new film studio in the South Shore neighborhood, hoping to make Chicago the Hollywood of the Midwest.

Regal Mile Studios is building a state-of-the-art media campus on a site bounded by 77th Street, Stony Island Avenue, and South Chicago Avenue.

The 22,000-square-foot film studio would be built on what had been 7 acres of long-vacant property in the South Shore neighborhood.

Developers say the $60 million project will create 250 construction jobs while the film studio is being built, and more than 300 permanent film production and film studio jobs once it's complete.

It will join the massive Cinespace Chicago Film Studios in North Lawndale and plans for another film production complex in Avondale.

Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) said she and the community had been trying to develop the South Shore site for two decades before Regal Mile Ventures came up with the plan for the property.

"The Chi" producer Derek Dudley teamed up with Chicago-based investment firm Loop Capital Markets to help finance the project. Both Dudley and Loop Capital CEO James Reynolds grew up in South Shore.

The film studio will be built down the street from the historic Avalon Regal Theater, which has been closed since 2003. There have been multiple plans to restore and reopen the theater since then, but none have yet come to fruition.