Red Stars hold first women's sporting event at Wrigley Field in 80 years

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sports history was made in Chicago on Saturday as the Red Stars women's soccer team took over Wrigley Field in the first women's sporting event held there in 80 years.

Big crowds turned out with so much excitement that they set a National Women's Soccer League record—more than 35,000 people were in attendance as they played against San Francisco's Bay FC.

Everyone who spoke with CBS 2 said they wanted to be there to support women's sports and witness history.

Wrigley was transformed with its pitcher's mound traded for a soccer pitch.

"It was really just nice to see so many people show up for a woman's sporting event," said Bella Green.

"Even in the pouring down rain, we were there. It was good. We stuck it out," said Bella's mother, Kristal Green.

Young fans were heavily represented in the crowd.

"Actually, it was Stella's idea," said Shannon Mazza. "We were at the White Sox game, and she insisted that we jump on the Red Line and come out here to watch the women's soccer game."

"My mom told me that there was a soccer game," said Stella.

Some young athletes scored a chance to see their favorite sport in action, even if the score didn't go their way.

"It disappointed me when the other team scored," said Gianna Mazza.

Those at the event said they were aware of its historic importance.

"It was awesome," said Shannon Mazza. "Both of my girls play soccer, so I think it was just a really cool experience to be in Wrigley. That was extra special."

In the end, the Red Stars lost, 1 to 2 against Bay FC.

However, they may have won over a new generation of fans.

"I hope so," said Chelsea Barry. "She seemed to enjoy it, so I hope so. I think sports are in her future."

It's the first time a women's soccer match has been held at Wrigley Field. The Ricketts family, which owns the Cubs, also has a stake in the Red Stars, who usually play in Bridgeport.