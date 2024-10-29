Red flag warning in place for fire risk in Chicago area, expert says climate change plays role

ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Much of the Chicago area on Tuesday was under the National Weather Service red flag warning, meaning "critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly."

Within the CBS Chicago viewing area, the red flag warning was in effect for Cook, DuPage, Will, Kendall, Grundy, LaSalle, and Kankakee counties in Illinois, and Lake, Porter, Newton, and Jasper counties in Indiana. Much of downstate Illinois down through Macomb, Peoria, Bloomington, Champaign, and Danville was also affected—along with much of northern Indiana and eastern Iowa.

Parks with a lot of leaves on the ground—something of which there are many in the fall—are the areas first responders and weather experts say can be an issue during red flag warnings. There is a significant risk for those leaves, or dry brush or grass, to catch on fire.

The Elmwood Park Fire Department in Chicago's western suburbs is prepared.

"All of our gear is ready for anything that may happen—no matter what the weather is," said Elmwood Park Fire Chief Michael Terzo.

But Terzo also emphasized that regardless of preparedness, people should refrain from doing things that could end up requiring his department's intervention.

"I wouldn't recommend having a fire outside," Terzo said.

Terzo said while it is great to enjoy to the unseasonably warm weather, it is also important to enjoy it safely. That means increased caution—especially around piles of leaves and dry grass.

Cars should not be parked on or near such vegetation.

"They're dry around the house," Terzo said. "All it takes is a cigarette butt or a match to be thrown in a pile of leaves close to your house—and off to the races you go."

These conditions came with temperatures hitting the lower 80s in Chicago Tuesday—and on pace to break a heat record dating back more than 20 years.

The warm conditions along with the low humidity, the south-southwest winds of 25 with gusts up to 40 mph, and the fact that it has not rained lately, are exacerbating the fire danger.

"If it had rained yesterday, no red flag warning," Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford, "because everything is all wet it's not going to ignite."

Ford said the warming climate plays a role in the high fire risk.

"A red flag warning is very similar to other types of weather warnings we that do take seriously—like tornado warnings, flash flood warnings, severe thunderstorm warnings, and extreme heat warnings," Ford said. "Climate change does have an influence on an increased frequency of fire weather—especially this time of the year."

Climate Central has found that fire weather days like Tuesday have increased locally as the climate warms. There were an average of three more hot, dry, windy days in 2023 compared with 1973.

Climate Central

"In certain weather conditions, a spark and an ignition of fire can spread really rapidly," Ford said.

The Elmwood Park Fire Department as of Tuesday afternoon had not received any calls related to the red flag warning. But down in Kankakee County, a small brush fire did break out in Pembroke Township—sending smoke billowing into the air.