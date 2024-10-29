Above-average highs in the 80s on Tuesday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Get ready for temperatures in the 80s.

After a mild start with temperatures reading in the 60s, we are on our way to record-breaking heat this afternoon.

The forecast high today is 82, with the current high-temperature record being 78 degrees, set back in 1999. This is over 20 degrees warmer than where we should be for this time of year. The average high is 57 degrees.

Winds will gust over 35 mph at times, which could create difficult driving conditions and elevated fire danger. Red flag warnings have been issued due to the dry weather conditions, strong winds, and warm temperatures.

Mild temperatures remain Tuesday night with lows dropping into the middle and upper 60s.

It stays warm and windy Wednesday with temperatures reaching highs again in the lower 80s.

The next chance of rain returns late in the day on Wednesday. The rain then will pick up in intensity overnight, followed by remaining showers into Thursday morning.

Trick-or-treating times during the evening, expect drier conditions then, with temperatures falling through the 50s.