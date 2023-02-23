CPD warning residents of recent robberies in Hyde Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warning this morning about a series of brazen sidewalk robberies in Hyde Park.
Chicago police tell us one- or two men wearing masks run up and grab cellphones right out of the hands of their victims.
The men then run away or jump into a waiting car, possibly a blue Nissan Sentra.
The robbers have struck three times this month, in the late afternoon.
Incident times and locations:
- 5100 block of south Cornell Ave. on February 3, 2023, at 3:00 P.M.
- 1600 block of east Hyde Park Blvd. on February 17, 2023, at 3:00 P.M.
- 1700 block of east 55th St. on February 21, 2023, at 5:45 P.M.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384.
