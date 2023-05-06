Real-life meet cute moment caught on video at Cubs game

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We got the inside scoop Friday on a true Chicago love story.

At a Cubs game last week, a man swung for the fences and asked a woman in the bleachers for her number. The exchange was captured in a viral video.

Like many romances, the courtship started when the two lovebirds made eye contact while building a beer snake.

The man, Sam, was apparently smitten – and introduced himself to the woman, Olivia. Over the next few innings, the pair continued to flirt from afar – until eventually, a wingman in the crowd ran Sam's phone up to Olivia so she could give him his number.

The crowd cheered, but Olivia said she had some reservations at first.

"I mean, at first, I was like, 'Yeah, he's kind of annoying. After a while, I was like, 'OK, this guy is like, funny; everybody is like, kind of loving him," said Olivia Marino. "You know, it was to the point where I was like OK, maybe he's not just obnoxious, and you know, a drunk guy at the Cubs game."

After the game, the two met at Murphy's Bleachers and arranged their first date – a trip to Top Golf.

It was apparently a big success. Their second date is this Sunday at a Cubs game.