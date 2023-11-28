Watch CBS News
Two men charged in shooting of police officer at gas station in Chicago suburb

By Todd Feurer, Megan Hickey

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men have been charged in connection with the shooting of a Bedford Park police officer over the weekend, as the officer was responding to a crash involving a stolen car.

Raul Perez, 24, is charged with one count each of attempted murder of a police officer, attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, and armed habitual criminal.

Luis Gonzalez, 22, is charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

Both were arrested Sunday morning after a Bedford Park police officer was shot at a gas station in the 6800 block of Archer Road, just south of the Bedford Park Police Department.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey is told the officer, who is a veteran with more than 15 years with the Bedford Park Police Department, had emergency surgery on Sunday.

At last check, he was still in the ICU. He was shot several times, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Police said around 3:40 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a car crash and discovered a stolen gray BMW that had collided with a dumpster.

That car had been reported stolen in a carjacking in Chicago.

Police said surveillance video showed two men running into a wooded area behind a nearby Speedway gas station.

The two men then entered a car - and when officers moved in to investigate, one suspect pulled out a gun, shooting the officer multiple times.

Bedford Park police said there is no indication that the officers fired back.

Cook County court records show both Perez and Gonzalez were ordered detained pending trial during their first court appearance on Tuesday. They are due back in court on Dec. 5.

