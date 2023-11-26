Police officer shot at gas station in Chicago suburb

BEDFORD PARK, Ill. (CBS) – Bedford Park police are investigating after an officer was shot at a gas station Sunday morning.

Police say around 3:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle crash, in the 6700 block of South Archer Road. Upon arrival, the officers located an unoccupied vehicle with heavy damage just off the roadway.

The vehicle was reported stolen in an aggravated carjacking in Chicago. Surveillance video showed two offenders fleeing southbound on South Archer Road following the crash, police said.

Officers saw the two offenders emerge from a grassy area and enter a vehicle at a gas station in the 6800 block of South Archer Road a short time later.

Police said when the officers attempted to conduct an investigatory stop of the individuals, one of them did not comply with the officer's commands and began physically resisting.

A struggle ensued with the offender and the officers, during which, the offender fired several shots at an officer.

The officer was struck several times and taken to an area hospital by the Bedford Park Fire Department for treatment where police say his condition was stabilized.

The offender was taken into custody. Two firearms were recovered at the scene.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.