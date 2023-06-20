Illinois AG Raoul,14 other states urge Target to resist harassment from anti-LGBTQ+ activists

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Tuesday Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul joined with his colleagues in 14 other states urging Target to resist harassment from anti-LGBTQ+ activists.

They said removing pride merchandise sends the wrong message to both groups, making the LGBTQ+ community feel unsupported and telling the activists that bullying works.

"Discrimination and harassment against LGBTQ+ people have no place in our society. Members of the LGBTQ+ community deserve to feel safe and welcome in Illinois and beyond our state's borders," Raoul said. "During Pride Month and throughout the year. I urge businesses to work with local law enforcement to ensure staff members and customers are safe from LGBTQ+ harassment and vandalism – without sending a message that anti-LGBTQ+ bullying will be successful."

RELATED: When pride and profits collide: Companies struggle with anti-gay backlash

They asked Target to work with local law enforcement to protect staff and prevent criminal acts.

During #PrideMonth and throughout the year, I urge businesses to work with local law enforcement to ensure staff members and customers are safe from LGBTQ+ harassment and vandalism – without sending a message that anti-LGBTQ+ bullying will be successful: https://t.co/GcqD2r6t9d https://t.co/2VBv0s9ucd — Illinois Attorney General (@ILAttyGeneral) June 20, 2023