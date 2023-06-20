Watch CBS News
Illinois AG Raoul,14 other states urge Target to resist harassment from anti-LGBTQ+ activists

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Tuesday Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul joined with his colleagues in 14 other states urging Target to resist harassment from anti-LGBTQ+ activists.

They said removing pride merchandise sends the wrong message to both groups, making the LGBTQ+ community feel unsupported and telling the activists that bullying works.

"Discrimination and harassment against LGBTQ+ people have no place in our society. Members of the LGBTQ+ community deserve to feel safe and welcome in Illinois and beyond our state's borders," Raoul said. "During Pride Month and throughout the year. I urge businesses to work with local law enforcement to ensure staff members and customers are safe from LGBTQ+ harassment and vandalism – without sending a message that anti-LGBTQ+ bullying will be successful."  

They asked Target to work with local law enforcement to protect staff and prevent criminal acts.

