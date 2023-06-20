When pride and profits collide: Companies struggle with anti-gay backlash

CHICAGO (CBS) – A colorful rainbow display makes a splash outside the Macy's flagship store on State Street, in just one of many corporations showing their support of Pride Month.

However, in the wake of the Bud Light backlash—when conservatives pushed for a boycott of the beer in response to the brand's partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney--the situation is a whole lot more complicated.

CBS 2's Lauren Victory reports on what happens when pride and profits are on a collision course.

Inside Meeting House Tavern, 5025 N. Clark St. you'll find games and good times galore.

What you won't spot are Anheuser-Busch products.

"All of our menus got replaced. Exterior signage where we list our specials - all replaced," said bar co-owner Mark Robertson. "It wasn't something that even hit our radar screen until there was drama happening about it."

That drama centered on Bud Light's deal with Mulvaney.

"To celebrate 365 days of womanhood, Bud Light sent me possibly the best gift ever. A can with my face on it!" Mulvaney said on a social media video.

The partnership sparked outrage from the anti-trans community, including a video of Kid Rock shooting cans of the beer.

"Somebody could see what he did with that case of beer and say I'm going to go do that to this bar," said Robertson. "Anheuser-Busch did nothing to say this is not OK."

The company did release a statement pledging support for LGBTQ+ small business owners a few weeks later.

"They're still throwing money out there, but we don't see them as an ally," Robertson said.

The damage was done.

Robertson's company, 2Bears Tavern Group, removed the brand from all four of its bars. The group also owns The SoFo Tap, 4923 N. Clark St., 2Bears Tavern at 1140 W. Wilson Ave., and Jackhammer at 6406 N. Clark St.

"We poured it down the drain," Robertson said. "We put it in dumpsters."

Target saw similar issues recently after a song protesting their gay pride merchandise.

Police were called to locations, like one instance in Miami, after threats against employees.

The retail giant removed a few products entirely and relocated some displays from the front to the back of stores.

Then came more backlash: a Target bomb threat sent via email to WOIO-TV Channel 19, the CBS affiliate station in Cleveland.

The station reported that the sender said they would continue to bomb Target stores until the merchandise is brought back.

Kohl's and many other brands have also felt the heat for openly supporting pride.

Public relations expert Jim Schiefelbein showed CBS 2 the 2001 same-sex campaign he created for the real estate company Baird & Warner.

He recalled a conversation with the CEO 22 years ago.

"(I said): 'I just want you to understand this is like lighting a fuse on a stick of dynamite. So, it could blow up. Are you still committed to this? Like speak now or forever hold your peace,'" Schiefelbein said. "And he said: 'Absolutely go forward with this. This is the right thing to do.'"

The ads aimed to attract gay and lesbian buyers and agents to represent them.

There were threats to boycott Baird & Warner, but the public relations professional continued his bet on the power of the gay dollar.

In 2014, Schiefelbein created Dream Town Realty's first LGBT client services division. They are revolutionary decisions that might not seem as wild now.

"We've gone from sort of specialty marketing, targeted marketing to one where you see this sort of generational embrace of an entire range of cultural issues," Schiefelbein said.

RELATED: Illinois AG Raoul,14 other states urge Target to resist harassment from anti-LGBTQ+ activists

Some polls show 70% of U.S. consumers believe brands should take a stand on social issues these days.

Two-thirds of Americans say they'll make their purchases based on their beliefs and values.

Schiefelbein says 18 to 34 years olds are more socially conscious and tolerant of LGBTQ+ rights these days.

"That's your future market. That's your growing market, that's your next market.

"You better take a look at that because you could be playing to a smaller group of people today but forsaking this larger group tomorrow."

Not everyone agrees like the team behind these "woke alerts" at Consumers' Research.

The executive director spoke to CBS News about companies taking progressive stances.

"This is absolutely dangerous to businesses that wade into these issues," said Will Hild, "and they really do it at their own peril."

That means this likely isn't the last time we'll see a pride-supporting brand ditch its efforts.

In fact, both Robertson and Shiefelbein urge companies not to be fair-weather friends.

"You can't just take a stance and wave the rainbow flag and throw out trinkets at a pride parade, and that happens on Sunday," said Schiefelbein. "What's going on Monday morning?"