Rangers acquire Patrick Kane in blockbuster trade with Blackhawks, per reports

The New York Rangers acquired star winger Patrick Kane from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a conditional 2023 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. Crucially, if the Rangers win two playoff rounds this year, the conditional second-round pick becomes a first-round pick in either 2024 or 2025.

The Arizona Coyotes are also involved in the deal and will be retaining a portion of Kane's $10.5 million salary to help the Rangers fit him in under the cap, according to ESPN. What Arizona will receive in return is not yet known.

Kane, 34, is a three-time Stanley Cup champion with a penchant for creating offense. Even in what has been a down year, he has managed to tally 16 goals and 29 assists in 54 games played. Throughout his 16 years with the Blackhawks, Kane established himself as one of the greatest Americans to play in the NHL. Amongst his fellow Americans, Kane ranks seventh in goals (446), fourth in assists (779) and fourth in points (1,225).

Before the deal, which had been rumored for days, there were reportedly concerns about Kane's health with a hip injury limiting him for a portion of the 2022-23 season, but those have all but vanished after his recent hot streak. In his last four games, Kane has amassed seven goals and 10 points.

In New York, Kane will be reunited with former Blackhawks teammate Artemi Panarin. From 2015 to 2017, Kane and Panarin created one of the NHL's most lethal offensive duos. With Panarin on his opposite wing in 2015-16, Kane recorded 46 goals and 60 assists en route to winning the Hart Trophy as the league MVP.

The Rangers now have one of the most impressive rosters in an Eastern Conference that is loaded with Stanley Cup contenders. Just earlier this month, the Rangers acquired Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues. Bringing Kane into the mix just makes that top-six look even more daunting for opposing defenses.