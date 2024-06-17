Watch CBS News
Raging fire engulfs semi-trailer truck on Tri-State Tollway in south Chicago suburbs

By Chrissy Amaya

/ CBS Chicago

Semi-trailer truck bursts into flames on I-294
Semi-trailer truck bursts into flames on I-294 00:20

ALSIP, Ill. (CBS) -- A semi-trailer truck burst into flames Monday evening on the Tri-State Tollway in south suburban Alsip.

Video from the scene showed the truck—cab, trailer, and all—engulfed in a raging inferno. Two of its tires, both also on fire, ended up lanes away from the burning truck.

i294-truck-fire.png
CapturedNews

The smoke could be seen miles away and blew back toward cars in all lanes.

Crews put out the flames at the crash site between Crawford and Kedzie avenues.

The cleanup disrupted traffic on the Tri-State, and created a parking lot's worth of cars.

Authorities said the truck was hauling frozen chickens.

It was not immediately learned whether anyone was hurt in the crash.

First published on June 17, 2024 / 8:55 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

