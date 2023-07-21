Watch CBS News
Race to Mackinac sets sail from Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The "Mack" is back!

We're talking about the Race to Mackinac. The regatta brings the best sailors from around the world to Chicago.

They set sail from Navy Pier and headed to the northernmost point of Michigan. That's 289 nautical miles to the beautiful Mackinac Island.

CBS 2 covered the kickoff live on the stream. It's a race that spans not just decades but generations.

If you missed the cruising division set sail, you could still catch the big boats, the racing division. They kick off Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the edge of Navy Pier.

