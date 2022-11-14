Watch CBS News
Prosecutors granted more time to determine whether R. Kelly will go to trial in Cook County

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County prosecutors are getting more time to decide whether they will take singer R. Kelly to trial on sex abuse charges.

The Cook County State's Attorney's office on Monday was granted another 30 days to review transcripts from Kelly's previous trials.

The State's Attorney's office first filed charges against Kelly in 2019. They involved sexual assault and sexual abuse claims involving four women, three of whom were girls at the time of the alleged abuse. 

The first of Kelly's trials in Cook County court has been delayed multiple times due to the pandemic, and a new trial date still has not been set.

Kelly is already facing a 30-year prison sentence on racketeering and sex trafficking charges, after his conviction at a federal trial in New York last year.

He could face decades more in prison after his federal trial in Chicago this summer resulted in his conviction on three counts of child pornography and three counts of enticing minors for sex.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 14, 2022 / 3:22 PM

