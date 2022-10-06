Attorneys for R. Kelly return to Chicago courtroom for hearing on state charges

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly a month after R. Kelly was convicted of multiple federal charges in Chicago, his attorneys were back in a Cook County courtroom, where the disgraced singer still faces state charges in sexual assault and sexual abuse cases involving four women, three of whom were girls at the time of the alleged abuse.

The first of those trials in Cook County court has been delayed multiple times due to the pandemic, and a new trial date still has not been set.

Kelly himself was not at Thursday's hearing before Judge Lawrence Flood, which dealt with routine procedural matters, and there was no indication of when his Cook County trials might begin.

Another hearing on the state charges is set for Nov. 14, and Flood said if there are any motions filed before then that directly affect Kelly, the singer will be required to attend that hearing.

Kelly is already facing a 30-year prison sentence on racketeering and sex trafficking charges, after his conviction at a federal trial in New York last year.

He could face decades more in prison after his federal trial in Chicago this summer resulted in his conviction on three counts of child pornography and three counts of enticing minors for sex.